Dismembered body of a man found in a shallow grave in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have called on the public to assist in apprehending a suspect or suspects in the murder of an unidentified man. The man’s dismembered body was found buried in a shallow grave in Apel, in Sekhukhune, Limpopo on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe ordered an immediate manhunt of suspects.

Dismembered, buried in shallow grave

The gruesome discovery was made by community members.

The victim, suspected to be in his 30s, was found wearing only an underwear.

Hadebe said the community members had gone to collect firewood in the bushes near Strydkraal A, when they discovered the body. They then called the police.

“Upon arrival, police were able to retrieve the dismembered body of an unknown man with multiple injuries. Some of the body parts were buried along with him,” said Hadebe.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim was brought to the scene by suspects driving in an unidentified motor vehicle.

Inhumane crime

Initial investigation conducted at the scene also indicated that the victim was dragged for some metres to where he was buried. There were trails of blood stains leading to the site.

“This is one of the most disturbing and inhumane incidents that we have experienced in our province. I have confidence in our investigating team. They will follow all possible leads to track down the suspects and bring them to book.

Police seek help in identifying deceased man

“We also appeal to the community members to come forward with any information. This will assist in identifying the deceased or apprehension of the suspects,” said Hadebe.

Hadebe said police investigations were still ongoing. However, she urged the public to help the police with information that would lead to arrests.

“They may contact Sergeant Martin Betha on 063 669 9344 or Lieutenant Colonel John Kubayi on 082 565 7602 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or the nearest police station, or use MySAPS app.”

