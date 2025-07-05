Disruptive rain, severe weather alert issued for the Western Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for Friday.

“Disruptive rain is expected over the western parts of the Western Cape, with damaging winds along the south coast with possible disruptive snow along the Drakensberg mountains,” said the service on Thursday.

The weather for Saturday and Sunday was expected to be partly cloudy

“Partly cloudy conditions are expected for the central and southern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in places over the south-western areas.”

SAWS said the weather outlook was, otherwise, fine cold to cool.

Eastern Cape floods

A total of 103 people died in the Eastern Cape recently, due to flooding. Torrential rains led to unprecedented floods in districts such as Nelson Mandela Bay, Chris Hani, and OR Tambo.

During his department’s Budget Vote presentation on Wednesday, Velenkosini Hlabisa, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, took a moment to honour the lives lost in the recent catastrophic disaster that occurred just two weeks ago.

SAWS had predicted severe weather, including heavy rainfall, snow and strong winds, which led the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal to activate their disaster response plans.

However, the Eastern Cape experienced particularly devastating impacts. This with torrential rains leading to unprecedented floods in districts such as Nelson Mandela Bay, Chris Hani, and OR Tambo.

“Families lost everything in a matter of hours. Sadly, over 100 South Africans – children, parents, and grandparents – lost their lives,” the minister said.

The severe floods not only washed away homes and infrastructure. Hlabisa said they also shattered the very fabric of families and communities, leaving thousands homeless and schools submerged.

Condolences to families

In a moment of reflection, the minister extended condolences to those affected.

“On behalf of the ministry and [COgTA], we offer our deepest condolences to every grieving family. And to every person who has lost not only a loved one but also a sense of stability and hope.”

As a mark of respect, the National Assembly observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased.

Meanwhile, in response to the devastation, the minister has since authorised the National Disaster Management Centre to officially classify the events as a National Disaster, facilitating immediate and necessary interventions.

“We are now urgently working to support the affected provinces and municipalities. Not just with words but with the resources they need to recover and rebuild,” the minister said.

He announced that technical assessment teams have already been deployed. Work is being coordinated to evaluate the damage to essential infrastructure. This includes roads, bridges and sanitation systems.

“This powerful partnership strengthens our rapid response and operational readiness during emergencies,” he added. Hlabisa highlighted the collaboration with the South African National Defence Force to enhance national capacity.

G20 disaster risk reduction

The Minister said South Africa is concurrently holding the Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20). It is focusing specifically on disaster risk reduction.

“Through the G20, we learn from the world and share our experiences,” he said.

He stressed the significance of global cooperation in addressing disaster-related challenges.

The first G20 technical meeting took place earlier this year in KwaZulu-Natal. Hlabisa said attention now turns to the second meeting scheduled for next week in Johannesburg.

The working group will address critical areas such as ecosystem-based approaches and nature-based solutions for disaster risk reduction. Also for disaster-resilient infrastructure and strategies for disaster recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

“These focus areas are more than just abstract policy themes. They are lifelines for the future,” the minister stated.

“They are the answers we seek when we ask: How do we prevent the next floods from becoming a national tragedy? How do we ensure communities bounce back stronger, not just survive?”

Shifting focus to recovery, resilience

He said the country is now shifting its commitment to recovery, resilience, and international collaboration.

The minister also announced a budget allocation for Cooperative Governance amounting to R410.9-billion over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period.

He said that a staggering 96.7% of this budget is earmarked for intergovernmental transfers and support to various entities that deliver tangible and measurable improvements in the lives of South Africans.

SAnews.gov.za

