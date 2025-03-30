Ditsobotla mired in legal wrangling over unpaid lawyers fees

The troubled Lichtenburg-based Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West province has suffered another financial setback after the North West High Court ordered it to pay higher legal costs, adding to its list of financial woes.

This came after its legal counsel, Morathi & Mataka Attorneys, dropped the case a few days before the hearing due to non-payment of fees.

The municipality has recently encountered several legal and administrative challenges, including public criticism over governance and service delivery.

