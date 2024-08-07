Diversity critical to unlock innovation across energy spectrum

Multiple global studies have highlighted the critical role of diversity and inclusion for women and youth in playing their part in innovation and business success.

However, it has been noted with concern that in many sectors, particularly those related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), women still remain in the shadows while being led by men, especially in leadership positions.

This also leaves a huge hallmark for women and results in females facing challenges related to equitable opportunities.

Based on the new route the world is taking towards more sustainable energy practices, innovation has never been more critical.

Diversity and inclusivity

Maureen Phiri of OXYON People Solutions stated that success in the goals of just transition and net zero will require diversity and inclusivity to become the rule rather than the exception, and achieving this will require significant focus on training and upskilling.

“Although statistics show that there are increasing numbers of women employed within the energy sector, the reality is that these positions are typically in administrative roles,” said Phiri.

“There is a lack of inclusivity in technical roles, demonstrating that the diversity that is so greatly sought after is far from becoming a reality.

“However, women have a significant contribution to make, and incorporating women in decision-making processes introduces the benefits of diverse perspectives. These in turn foster innovation and inspire pivotal changes in policies and strategies.”

It is understood that a lack of inclusivity is a challenge that requires partnership and collaboration to overcome, and it needs to begin with education.

Funding and internships

“Partnering with education providers is essential to identify female students who demonstrate talent and aptitude for the STEM subjects required.

“Funding should be made available for them to further their learning in appropriate subjects, particularly for those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds who wish to study technical trades.

“Internships in the sector need to be accelerated, with a focus on empowering female learners to gain the job experience necessary for future employment.

“Mentorship programmes are also an important component; women who have already made an impact on the sector should be given the opportunity to share their learnings and experiences.

“The aim should be to build empowered women who not only understand the industry but who also form part of a growing pool that energy companies can elevate into capable positions when they become vacant,” she said.

As women are still being marginalised in various sectors in this country, it is essential for companies to start unlocking opportunities for females to also take up a centre role in management and leadership positions, not those in administration.

Factor of transformation

Phiri added: “Networks that unite women from diverse energy fields will be an important factor in transforming the under-representation of women’s participation in technical roles.

“Women empowering women through conferences, forums and programmes contributes significantly to collective empowerment, providing essential support, guidance, and encouragement for women aspiring to excel in their energy careers.

“In addition, to foster true gender diversity and inclusivity, company policies should allow for true equal employment. In other words, both male and female candidates should be able to apply for and take up the same position, earning the same.

“They should also be offered equal training opportunities to allow both the opportunity to perform well in their roles, with equal resources handed to them by the company.”

