DJ and music producer Mobi Dixon injured in car accident

Popular DJ and music producer Mabi Ntuli, who goes by the stage name of Mobi Dixon, has been involved in a car accident and is currently receiving medical care.

In a statement released by his team on his official X account, they said all Mobi Dixon’s shows have been cancelled due to the accident. The statement was posted mid-morning on Wednesday. It did not give details of where and when the accident happened.

All shows cancelled

“After an unfortunate car accident, Mobi Dixon is currently receiving the best medical care. We would like to thank the medical team for their support and professionalism. As well as the family and friends who have been with him through this difficult time.

“In order to give Mobi the space he needs to recover, we ask for privacy and patience from the media and fans during this time. We will provide further details when appropriate. All Mobi Dixon’s shows are currently cancelled. We will announce new dates in future. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” read the statement.

Friends show support

DJ Shimza responded to the statement on X and wrote: “Speedy recovery Mobi.”

DJ Fresh also took to X and said: “So sorry Dawg (sic)!!!! Get well soon.”

Mo Flava wrote: “Hade Mobi! All the best with your recovery.”

DJ Black Coffee recovering

Last month, DJ Black Coffee was involved in an accident while on a flight to perform in Mar Del Plata, Argentina. Real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, the Grammy award-winning DJ suffered injuries in the accident.

“The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries. We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention. He is surrounded by a supportive family and team,” read a statement from Black Coffee’s team at the time.

