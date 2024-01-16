DJ Dlala Thukzin left without ‘iPlan’ at Kenya airport

Gqom DJ and iPlan hitmaker Dlala Thukzin was left stranded for hours at an airport in Kenya over the weekend. This happened after the KZN-born music producer had a gig in Dar Salaam, Tanzania over the weekend.

Conflict between Kenya, Tanzania to blame

The following day, on his way back to Mzansi, he was stuck at the Nairobi International Airport.

Sunday World has learnt that the conflict between Kenya and the Tanzanian government was the reason why the DJ and other passengers were stranded at the airport.

Costly delay

Sources close to the hitmaker say the ordeal has cost him a lot. This was because he missed gigs that he was scheduled to perform on Sunday in South Africa. He was a headliner on all of them.

“He flew out of the country on Friday night and nothing seemed suspicious about the unfortunate circumstances between the two countries. Everything went accordingly. But coming back, it was a different story, as there kept on being delays,” said a source.

Stranded with his management team

Another source added: “Thukzin, together with his managerial team, were stuck at the airport for over four hours. [He] could be seen roaming up and down at the airport with excuses from the flight attendants.”

Later on Sunday evening, Thukzin posted on his social media page: ­“Sorry I can’t make it to Brown Sugar, I’m stuck in Kenya (Broken Hearted emoji).”

Late last year Thukzin suffered difficulties while attending a gig in Amsterdam, Netherlands after his UK tour. This was due to an issue with his travel documents.

A set of questions was sent to his management team. However, they had not replied by the time of publishing.

