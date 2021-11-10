DJ MoFlava is off the market, through a traditional nuptial

Johannesburg- Metro FM breakfast host and DJ, MoFlava has tied the traditional ‘knot’.

The DJ who is usually private about his love life, took to Instagram to share that he is now a Mr to his Mrs.

“Last weekend was an experience I’ll cherish forever. A moment flowing with love and happiness. A new chapter begins in our incredible journey. This bond has united our families and our ancestors. Looking forward to spending my life with my exquisite wife MaPhoka Tsiki @imbalienhle! I am truly blessed,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moflava (@moflava)

Monna Moeti… congratulations brother 👊🏾 — vusi mazibuko 🇮🇹 (@MazibukoVE1) October 26, 2021

O tswara ball sebaka Tuzbaby. 😂😂 — Tshepho (@tshepzenmoloko) October 26, 2021

I am happy for both of them and I think they deserve each other — 14.02.2018 RIPMum (@KidiboneMakeng) October 26, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni