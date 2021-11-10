VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
DJ MoFlava is off the market, through a traditional nuptial

By Coceka Magubeni
DJ MoFlava with his wife// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Metro FM breakfast host and DJ, MoFlava has tied the traditional ‘knot’.

The DJ who is usually private about his love life, took to Instagram to share that he is now a Mr to his Mrs.

“Last weekend was an experience I’ll cherish forever. A moment flowing with love and happiness. A new chapter begins in our incredible journey. This bond has united our families and our ancestors. Looking forward to spending my life with my exquisite wife MaPhoka Tsiki @imbalienhle! I am truly blessed,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moflava (@moflava)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moflava (@moflava)

 

 

