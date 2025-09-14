DJ Poizen laid to rest in fitting farewell

Deep House exponent DJ Poizen, whose real name is Morothi Caven Masetla, was laid to rest on Saturday at home in Tickeyline village, outside Lenyenye, Tzaneen.

The funeral service began at Napscom Hall and ended at his final resting place at Ga-Malesa cemetery.

Family and friends shared their memories of the popular DJ and producer.

Award-winning singer Mthandazo Gatya described him as reliable and warm-hearted. “He was someone you could depend on and always made one feel special.”

“We had big plans together with the music. We had just signed a deal, and we had music that we worked on together that might not see the light of day.”

The two once even lived together as bachelors while still hustling.

His fans said he was ambitious and responsible in a “toxic” industry.

The 35-year-old was also remembered as fun, peaceful, and someone who loved to laugh.

Family grateful for contributions

The Masetla family received several contributions for the burial. They said that while their son had had life policies and funeral cover, the assistance from friends was a welcome gesture of goodwill from those who cared.

Thabaletsi Tombstone Manufactures donated a decorated tombstone worth over R100 000 which was unveiled immediately after the funeral service. A deck of CDJs and his sculpture are depicted on his tombstone.

“This is what he loved; it was his passion,” said his brother, Blondy Masetla. “We could not have done it any other way.”

Speaking to Sunday World, Poizen’s uncle Moses Masetla couldn’t hide his emotions about his nephew’s funeral that was graced by a number of musicians, mostly the ones he has worked with in the Executive Committee of the Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) led by Mpho “Mphoza” Mashabela.

“The partnership between LAM and Ngoako Funerals has really made things easy for us, and we would like to extend our gratitude for the good work they have done for the family. This has proved to us that LAM isn’t just a noisy empty vessel, but a body formed by men and women of their word,” said Masetla.

“We also extend our gratitude to Thabaletsi Tombstone Manufactures for donating the tombstone, the tallest at Malesa cemetery by far. This will stand as a constant reminder that Tickeyline village was once blessed with its own son of the soil who shook the country through his music. Also, we would like to give thanks to his fans, the communities from Tzaneen and surrounding areas for their support before and during the funeral. We feel honoured,” said Masetla.

Political gatecrashers

Some of the community members accused the African National Congress (ANC) in the area of trying to hijack the funeral. This after a huge ANC banner was attached to one of DJ Poizen’s magnified pictures, which was prominently displayed under the podium.

“We knew Poizen, and he was never involved in politics,” one community member said.

Steeped in music

DJ Poizen had built his career over two decades as a Deep House sensation. His hits include ‘Give Me The Night’, Lord Hear Me Out, and Cross Road.

He had worked with artists such as Judy Jay, House Victimz, Dustino, Kabza De Small, and many others.

Last ride

The tragedy that took his life happened on August 30 in the early hours of Saturday morning while driving along the N1 near the Ysterberg mountain outside Polokwane in the Capricorn District. He had been travelling from an event in Mokopane with friend DJ Chymamusique. They were making their way to a session for his annual Ecue Men’s Camp & Retreat.

The event, which was due to take place in Clarens on September 19 to September 21, has since been postponed due to the tragedy.

Police reports stated that two sedan vehicles had a head-on collision, claiming five passengers, with two more people sustaining some serious injuries. Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson of Transport and Community Safety, said two people were burned beyond recognition.

Chymamusique, real name Collen Mmotla, spent days in the intensive care unit. He believes surviving the accident was a miracle. “If you ever doubt God, hit me up in October. What I’m witnessing is 200% a miracle,” he said.

His management shared details of his discharge from the hospital in a statement.

“Chymamusique is out of the ICU. As of now, four successful operations, one outstanding,” his team said.

“Hospitalised until further notice. Thank you for your prayers and support during the toughest times.”

