REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

DJ PrinceKaybee asks if men take loans to pay lobola

By Coceka Magubeni
Prince Kaybee Instagram

Johannesburg- A heated debate is currently unfolding on the Twitter streets, about the amount of pressure that black men experience as society expects them to get married at a certain point or age in their lives.

Lobola is paid by a man or expected in black families’ culture, where a man will give a certain number of cows, (or cash, in recent times to a female’s family, in order to get their daughter’s hand in marriage.

According to the debate on Twitter, the pressure on most men to marry at a certain age is felt the most by certain men.

Popular South African DJ, PrinceKaybee had his say on the matter and Tweeps also shared their views on his point.

Take a look at how the conversation unfolded on social media below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A B I L L I O N (@princekaybee_sa)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes