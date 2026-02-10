DJ Sbu refutes graft claims after being implicated at Madlanga inquiry

Radio 2000 breakfast show host Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has refuted allegations of corruption made against him at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.

Prominent music executives Leope and Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, former co-owners of TS Records, were named in the investigation for allegedly profiting from corruption linked to the City of Ekurhuleni.

Advocate Khemraj Behari, the suspended head of legal for the City of Ekurhuleni, testified that, despite evidence purportedly showing benefits received by Nciza and Leope, a disciplinary case involving senior manager and chief operating officer Lesiba Mojapelo was settled under duress.

“And as we were going through the SIU [Special Investigating Authority] report, we struggled with evidence where none of the witnesses from the city were forthcoming,” said Behari while testifying at the inquiry on Monday.

He said he pushed for further testimony to clarify the allegations. “I said to my HOD [head of department] at the time, ‘the only people we can call now are TK Nciza and Sbu Leope.’

“Because they’re the ones that the evidence points out benefited from this entire thing. The next time my HOD is pulling me out saying they have settled the matter,” he said.

Allegations ‘false and defamatory’

On Tuesday, Leope issued a public statement distancing himself from claims made by Behari, describing the allegations as false and defamatory.

“These allegations, which attempt to implicate me and businessman Thembinkosi ‘TK’ Nciza, are entirely false, defamatory, and without any factual basis,” Leope said.

He denied any wrongdoing, misconduct, or unethical activity.

Leope, who has developed a career in broadcasting, energy drink manufacturing, and writing, stated that honesty and adherence to the law have served as the compass for his work.

“Throughout my career in broadcasting, entrepreneurship, and public service, I have conducted myself with integrity, transparency, and respect for the law,” he said.

The Radio 2000 presenter speculated that the allegations might serve as a distraction from other unresolved issues.

“I am deeply concerned that these allegations appear to be part of an attempt to divert attention from ongoing internal matters and personal accountability issues by creating false narratives involving respected public figures.

“I have not participated in any illegal activity; I have not benefited from any improper conduct, and I have not influenced any legal or administrative processes unlawfully.

“I have not colluded with any individual or institution inappropriately; any suggestion to the contrary is a fabrication,” he added.

Leope not ruling out legal action

Leope said he is thinking about going to court if the accusations continue.

“I reserve all my legal rights and remedies in relation to these defamatory statements and will not hesitate to pursue appropriate action should these false claims continue to damage my reputation and personal brand.”

Despite the controversy, he said he remains confident in the legal process. “I remain confident that due process, truth, and transparency will ultimately prevail.”

Leope said his priorities remain unchanged. “My focus remains on serving my audience, building ethical businesses, creating employment, and contributing meaningfully to the development of our society.”

He further stated his willingness to cooperate with authorities should the need arise.

“I will continue to cooperate fully with any lawful investigation and welcome any process that is grounded in fairness, evidence, and justice,” he said.

Nciza, the former Gauteng ANC secretary, has not responded to the accusations.

READ MORE: DJ Sbu, TK Nciza implicated at Madlanga commission of inquiry

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content