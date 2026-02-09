DJ Sbu, TK Nciza implicated at Madlanga commission of inquiry

Two prominent music executives and co-owners of TS Records have been named at the Madlanga commission of inquiry over allegations that they benefited from corruption linked to the City of Ekurhuleni.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s suspended head of legal, Adv. Khemraj Behari, testified that a disciplinary case involving senior manager and chief operating officer Lesiba Mojapelo was settled under pressure despite evidence allegedly pointing to benefits received by Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza and Sibusiso Leope, popularly known as DJ Sbu.

Nciza, a powerful ANC politician in Gauteng, previously held the position of party provincial secretary.

Behari informed the commission that his plans to hold the two figures accountable led to the abrupt closure of the matter.

“I did not get instructions from the city manager; I got instructions from my HOD [head of department] at the time and the HOD HR. Apparently, Nciza was close to him.

“And as we were going through the SIU [Special Investigating Authority] report, we struggled with evidence where none of the witnesses from the city were forthcoming,” he said.

Backlash for raising concerns

According to Behari, he pushed for further testimony to clarify the allegations.

“I said to my HOD at the time, ‘the only people we can call now are TK Nciza and Sbu Leope.’

“Because they’re the ones that the evidence is pointing out benefited from this entire thing. The next time my HOD is pulling me out saying they have settled the matter,” he said.

Behari added that he has faced backlash for raising concerns about several issues tied to the case and related matters.

“I mean business ventures, expropriation without compensation—that matter is of interest throughout the country.

“I looked at the matter and said, ‘how do we buy property when there is a wetland on the property?’ And I was called aside and told I was not working with them.”

