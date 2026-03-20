DJ Spitjo among four arrested for kidnapping in Katlehong

A swift, intelligence-driven operation by police has led to the rescue of two kidnapping victims and the arrest of four suspects, including a well-known Vaal DJ.

According to preliminary reports, the operation was initiated after a vigilant night shift security officer at Eastgate Mall alerted authorities to suspicious activity.

The suspects were allegedly impersonating an individual using her mobile phone, prompting immediate police intervention.

Acting on the tip-off, police officers conducted a coordinated operation at the mall, where three suspects were apprehended without incident.

Gunfire exchange

Further investigations led police to a house in the Dikole section of Katlehong believed to be used as a safe house. Upon arrival, officers were met with gunfire, resulting in a brief shootout.

One additional suspect was arrested at the scene, and police recovered two unlicensed firearms along with live ammunition.

Inside the property, officers found two victims, a man and a woman, who were rescued unharmed.

Police revealed that the female victim had earlier been hijacked while driving a navy blue BMW X3. She was allegedly forced to transfer approximately R180,000 from her bank accounts during the ordeal.

All four suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday in Mpumalanga for a cash-in-transit heist that was reported to the police.

The incident took place in February 2026 and police made the arrest on Thursday.

The suspect will appear before the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he will face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, conspiracy to commit murder and contravention of the immigration Act

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