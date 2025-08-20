DJ Sumbody murder-accused Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe denied bail

Controversial businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, who is accused of the murder of music producer and club owner Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, has been denied bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff delivered the ruling on Wednesday morning

Boshoff said the charges and counts that Molefe is facing are serious and increase the likelihood of him absconding from his trial. Molefe failed to put forward exceptional circumstances that he should be granted bail.

“As I have highlighted, there are a number of very concerning aspects not only linking the applicant to the crimes but also regarding his circle of influence and capabilities. His application for bail is refused,” said Boshoff.

Molefe is accused of being the mastermind of the 2022 murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards.

Molefe (61) and three alleged hitmen, Michael Pule Tau (55), Musa Kekana (35), and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), have been charged in relation to the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

The four men are facing three counts of murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the murders of DJ Sumbody, Mokoena and Myeza in November 2022.

The trio were shot and killed by unknown men while travelling in their cars on the midnight of November 20 2022 on the corner of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Apart from Molefe, the three other accused have not brought a bail application.

All four accused remain in police custody. Molefe is kept at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria.

Molefe brought an application for bail at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on August 6, which the state opposed.

Closing arguments in Molefe’s bail application were heard last week, Thursday, August 14, and Boshoff postponed the matter to today to deliver his judgement in the bail application.

Molefe is represented by Adv Michael Hellens SC.

The four men were arrested on July 21 and they made their first court appearance on July 22.

Previously, during Molefe’s bail application, Molefe said he should be granted bail because he was at home when police arrested him on July 21 2025 for the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards.

The state said Molefe should not be granted bail because he is actively involved in illicit drug trade. The state said the murder of DJ Sumbody is linked to illicit drug trade. The state said DJ Sumbody’s murder is a contract killing which Molefe organised.

“The applicant is a dangerous criminal with no regard for human life…,” said the state prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have been charged with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. Swart was shot and killed outside his workplace in Vereeniging on April 17 2024.

Swart worked at Q Tech Engineering Company based in Vereeniging. Swart was shot and killed when the alleged hitmen mistook him for another employee who is a whistleblower.

Molefe was granted the R100 000 bail in the Swart matter.

Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have also been charged with the murder of musician Hector Buthelezi, also known as DJ Vintos. DJ Vintos was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in March 2022 outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto.

