‘DJ Sumbody murder accused Katiso Molefe involved in drug trade,’ state tells court

Katiso Molefe, the businessman and alleged mastermind of the murder of music producer and club owner Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, is actively involved in the illicit trade of drugs.

Molefe’s involvement in the illicit drug trade is supported by evidence from his bank statements showing unidentified sources of income.

This information was revealed by the state on Wednesday during the formal bail application of Molefe, 61, at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. The state is opposing Molefe’s bail application.

Alleged hitmen

Molefe and three alleged hitmen, Michael Pule Tau, 55, Musa Kekana, 35, and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, 47, have been charged in relation to the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

The four men are facing charges of three counts of murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the murders of DJ Sumbody, Mokoena and Myeza in November 2022.

DJ Sumbody, Mokoena, and Myeza were shot and killed by unknown men while travelling in their cars. This happened on November 20 2022 on the corner of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, Molefe appeared in leg chains to bring his bail application.

Molefe’s lawyer, Adv Michael Hellens SC, read Molefe’s bail affidavit in court.

Lawyer pleads for bail

Hellens said Molefe should be granted bail because he has not violated his bail conditions. This was with regards to bail he received in June this year on a separate matter.

He said Molefe was arrested in December 2024 at his Sandton, Johannesburg, home. The arrest was for the April 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. Hellens said Molefe was denied bail by the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court in April this year.

However, on appealing the bail decision, Hellens said the Pretoria High Court, through now Acting Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, granted Molefe bail on June 27 2025.

Hellens said from the time of being released on bail in June this year until the time of his arrest on July 21 2025 for the murder of DJ Sumbody, Molefe never violated his bail conditions.

In reply, the state prosecutor said the Pretoria High Court decision is not relevant in this particular case.

Lead investigator under police protection

The state prosecutor was reading the affidavit of the lead investigating officer in the case. The latter cannot be named because she is under 24-hour protection by the police task force.

In a bid to oppose Molefe’s bail, the investigating officer’s affidavit stated that Molefe is actively involved in illicit drug trade. And that he killed DJ Sumbody and his friend Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi due to the illicit drug trade.

The prosecutor said Molefe’s bank statements showed that he has unidentified sources of income. He said Molefe’s bank statements showed that he has made cash deposits whose purpose could not be identified.

“The applicant [Molefe] is a dangerous criminal with no regard for human life,” said the prosecutor.

After the presentation of the state’s case, Hellens asked magistrate Renier Boshoff to postpone the matter. He stated that he needed to consult Molefe on various issues raised by the state.

Matter postponed

Boshoff postponed the matter to August 15 for continuation of Molefe’s bail application. Tau, Kekana and Mabusela did not bring a formal bail application.

All four accused remain in police custody. Molefe is kept at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have been charged with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. Swart was shot and killed outside his workplace in Vereeniging on April 17 2024.

Victim mistaken for whistle-blower

Swart worked at Q Tech Engineering Company based in Vereeniging. He was shot and killed when the alleged hitmen mistook him for another employee who is a whistle-blower.

Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have also been charged with the murder of musician Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi. DJ Vintos was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in March 2022 outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the unknown men who killed DJ Vintos were driving in a BMW X3 at the time of the murder.

Tau, Kekana and Mabusela have also been charged with the murder of Don Tindleni. Police are still looking for the mastermind behind the murder of Tindleni.

Mathe said Tindleni was shot and killed in March 2023 on the N1 near the M17 off ramp. This happened while he was in his BMW 5 Series.

Weapons linked to murders

Mathe said the firearms used to kill DJ Sumbody, Mokoena, Myeza and Swart, are the same firearms that killed DJ Vintos and Tindleni.

She said after Swart’s murder in April last year, police arrested Tau, Kekana and Mabusela. Police seized four firearms from the three accused during their arrests – an AK47 and three pistols, she said.

Mathe said the firearms are linked to 10 high-profile cases of murder and attempted murder, among other crimes. Four of the 10 cases are of DJ Sumbody and his bodyguards, Swart, DJ Vintos and Tindleni.

