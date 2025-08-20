DJ Sumbody murder-accused Katiso Molefe to know bail fate today

The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court will today hand down its judgement in the bail application of Katiso Molefe, the businessman and alleged mastermind of the 2022 murders of music producer and club owner Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, and his two bodyguards.

Molefe, 61, brought an application for bail, which the state is opposing.

Closing arguments in Molefe’s bail application were heard last week. And Magistrate Renier Boshoff postponed the matter to today to deliver his judgement in the bail application.

Molefe is represented by Adv Michael Hellens SC.

Molefe’s bail application commenced on August 6, and closing arguments were heard on Thursday, August 14.

Charged along with three alleged hitmen

Molefe is charged with his three alleged hitmen, Michael Pule Tau, 55, Musa Kekana, 35, and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, 47. They are charged with the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

The four men are facing charges of three counts of murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the murders.

They were arrested on July 21 2025, and made their first appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on July 22.

DJ Sumbody, Mokoena and Myeza were shot and killed by unknown men while travelling in their cars on the midnight of November 20 2022 on the corner of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.

During Molefe’s bail application, he said he should be granted bail because he was at home when police arrested him.

Hellens said Molefe is not a flight risk. He said after Molefe was granted R100, 000 bail on appeal on June 27 2025 by the Pretoria High Court in a separate case, he had not violated his bail conditions from the time of being granted bail to the time of his arrest three weeks later in July.

Defence argues for bail

He said this makes Molefe a good candidate for bail. Molefe was granted the R100, 000 bail in June by now Acting Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, who was then the Gauteng Deputy Judge President.

Molefe said he makes around R200, 000 per month from his businesses operating in the fuel and construction industries.

The state said Molefe should not be granted bail because he is actively involved in the illicit drug trade. It said the murder of DJ Sumbody is linked to illicit drug trade. The state said DJ Sumbody’s murder is a contract killing that Molefe organised.

“The applicant is a dangerous criminal with no regard for human life…,” said the state prosecutor.

It said Molefe should not be granted bail because he was convicted for possession of cannabis (drugs) in 2004 by a court in the UK. The state said during this conviction Molefe was using a false name “David Tebogo Lebitsa”.

Apart from Molefe, the three other accused have not brought a bail application.

All four accused remain in police custody. Molefe is kept at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Additional murder charges

Meanwhile, Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have been charged with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. Swart was shot and killed outside his workplace in Vereeniging on April 17 2024.

Swart worked at Q Tech Engineering Company based in Vereeniging. He was shot and killed when the alleged hitmen mistook him for another employee who is a whistleblower.

Molefe was granted the R100, 000 bail in the Swart matter.

Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have also been charged with the murder of musician Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi. He was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in March 2022 outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the unknown men who killed DJ Vintos were driving in a BMW X3 at the time of the murder.

Tau, Kekana and Mabusela have also been charged with the murder of Don Tindleni. Police are still looking for the mastermind behind the murder of Tindleni.

Firearms linked killings

Mathe said Tindleni was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in March 2023 on the N1 near the M17 off-ramp. He was in his BMW 5 Series.

Mathe said the firearms used to kill DJ Sumbody, Mokoena, Myeza, and Swart are the same firearms that killed DJ Vintos and Tindleni.

She said after Swart’s murder in April last year, police arrested Tau, Kekana and Mabusela. She said police seized four firearms from the three accused during their arrests — an AK47 and three pistols.

Mathe said the firearms are linked to 10 high-profile cases of murder and attempted murder, among other crimes. Four of the 10 cases are of DJ Sumbody and his bodyguards, Swart, DJ Vintos, and Tindleni.

