DJ Sumbody murder accused Katiso Molefe was convicted for cannabis in UK in 2004

Katiso Molefe, the businessman and alleged mastermind of the murder of famous music producer and club owner Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, was convicted by a UK court in 2004 for possession of cannabis.

This information was revealed on Wednesday during the formal bail application of Molefe, 61, at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. The state is opposing Molefe’s bail application.

Molefe and three alleged hitmen Michael Pule Tau, 55, Musa Kekana, 35, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, 47, are charged with the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

The four men are facing charges of three counts of murder, two counts of unlawful possession of firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the murders.

State opposing bail

DJ Sumbody, Mokoena, and Myeza were shot and killed by unknown men while travelling in their cars on November 20 2022. This happened on the corner of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, Molefe appeared in leg chains to bring his bail application.

Molefe’s lawyer, Adv Michael Hellens SC, read Molefe’s bail affidavit in court.

Hellens said Molefe was convicted in 2004 by a court in the UK for possession of the cannabis drug.

Hellens said the said UK court ruled that Molefe must be barred from entering the UK for 20 years. This expired last year in 2024, due to the conviction.

He said when Molefe was convicted by the UK court for possession of cannabis, he was using an alias or the name “David Tebogo Lebitsa”.

Moreover, Molefe said he should be granted bail because he was at home when police arrested him on July 21 2025. He argued that he is not a flight risk.

Not a flight risk

Molefe said he was granted R100, 000 bail on June 27 2025 by the Pretoria High Court in a separate case. He had not violated his bail conditions from the time of being granted bail to the time of his arrest in July. He said this makes him a good candidate for bail.

In opposition to his bail, the state said Molefe is a “dangerous criminal who has no regard for human life”.

The state said Molefe is actively involved in illicit drug trade. It also said he ordered contract killings to kill DJ Sumbody and his friend Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi.

After the presentation of the state’s case, Hellens asked magistrate Renier Boshoff to postpone the matter. He wanted to consult Molefe on various issues raised by the state.

Boshoff postponed the matter to August 15 for continuation of Molefe’s bail. Tau, Kekana and Mabusela did not bring a formal bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane announced a different date. She said the matter was postponed to August 14 for Molefe’s bail application. This was the date suitable for Molefe’s legal team.

All four accused remain in police custody. Molefe is kept at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Whistle-blower murder

Meanwhile, Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have been charged with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. Swart was shot and killed outside his workplace in Vereeniging on April 17 2024.

Swart worked at Q Tech Engineering Company based in Vereeniging. He was shot and killed when the alleged hitmen mistook him for another employee who is a whistle-blower.

Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have also been charged with the murder of DJ Vintos. DJ Vintos. The musician was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in March 2022 outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the unknown men who killed DJ Vintos were driving in a BMW X3 at the time of the murder.

Cops seeking mastermind in another murder

Tau, Kekana and Mabusela have also been charged with the murder of Don Tindleni. Police are still looking for the mastermind behind the murder of Tindleni.

Mathe said Tindleni was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in March 2023. This happened on the N1 near the M17 off ramp while he was in his BMW 5 Series.

Mathe said the firearms used to kill DJ Sumbody, Mokoena, Myeza and Swart, are the same firearms that killed DJ Vintos and Tindleni.

She said after Swart’s murder in April last year, police arrested Tau, Kekana and Mabusela. She said police seized four firearms from the three accused during their arrests. An AK47 and three pistols.

She said the four firearms were positively linked to the murders of Swart, DJ Sumbody and his bodyguards, DJ Vintos and Tindleni.

Mathe said the firearms are linked to 10 high-profile cases of murder and attempted murder, among other crimes. Four of the 10 cases are of DJ Sumbody and his bodyguards, Swart, DJ Vintos and Tindleni.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content