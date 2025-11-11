DJ Sumbody murder accused Katiso Molefe’s case postponed

The case of alleged drug cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe, who is accused of being the mastermind of the 2022 murders of musician and club owner Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, and his two bodyguards, has been postponed to December.

On Tuesday, Molefe (61) and three alleged hitmen, Michael Pule Tau (55), Musa Kekana (35), and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), made a brief appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

They have been charged in relation to the murders of DJ Sumbody and his bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

The accused appeared in court for the centralisation of other dockets wherein they are accused and for the transfer of the case to the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

Postponed to December 3

During court proceedings, the matter was postponed to December 3 because the state still needs more time to finalise the centralisation of other case dockets.

In connection with the murders of DJ Sumbody and his bodyguards, the four men are facing charges of three counts of murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and a count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

On the night of November 20, 2022, unknown men shot and killed DJ Sumbody, Mokoena, and Myeza while they were travelling in their cars.

The shooting incident took place at the intersection of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Molefe was granted R400 000 bail in October by the Johannesburg High Court after appealing the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court decision that denied him bail in August.

The three other accused have not submitted bail applications and are still under police custody.

Mistaken for a whistleblower

Meanwhile, Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have also been charged with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Swart was shot and killed outside his workplace in Vereeniging on April 17, 2024, when the hitmen mistook him for another employee who is a whistleblower.

Molefe was granted R100 000 bail in June by the Pretoria High Court after appealing the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court decision that denied him release on bail.

Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe have also been charged with murdering musician Hector Buthelezi, also known as DJ Vintos.

DJ Vintos was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in March 2022 outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto.

Tau, Kekana, and Mabusela are also charged with murdering Don Tindleni. Police are still looking for the mastermind behind the killing.

Tindleni was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in March 2023 on the N1 near the M17 off-ramp while he was in his BMW 5 Series.

Same firearms used in killings

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the firearms used to kill DJ Sumbody, Mokoena, Myeza, and Swart were the same ones that killed DJ Vintos and Tindleni.

Mathe said that after Swart’s murder in April 2024, police arrested Tau, Kekana, and Mabusela.

She said police seized four firearms from the three accused during their arrests—an AK47 and three pistols.

She asserted a positive link between the four firearms and the murders of Swart, DJ Sumbody, his bodyguards, DJ Vintos, and Tindleni.

