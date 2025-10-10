DJ Sumbody murder suspect Katiso Molefe granted R400K bail

The Johannesburg High Court has granted alleged drug cartel boss Katiso “KT” Molefe R400 000 bail.

Molefe stands accused of masterminding the cold-blooded murder of popular businessman and music producer Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody, and his two bodyguards.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Judge Brad Wanless set aside the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court judgement, which had denied Molefe bail. Wanless said exceptional circumstances exist and it would be in the interest of justice to grant Molefe bail.

Molefe faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and illegal possession of firearms, for allegedly orchestrating the November 20, 2022 shooting that claimed the lives of Sefoka and his bodyguards Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

The three men were gunned down in a hail of bullets at the corner of Woodmead and Woodland Drives in Sandton, Johannesburg, while travelling in their vehicles late that night.

Molefe was arrested in July this year along with alleged hitmen Musa Kekana, Michael Pule Tau, and Floyd Mabusela, after months of investigation.

He was initially denied bail at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court before the matter was elevated to the High Court for review.

Arrested while out on bail

At the time of his arrest, Molefe was only three weeks out on R100 000 bail in a separate case involving the murder of engineer Armand Swart, who was shot 23 times outside his workplace, Q-Tech Engineering Company, on April 17 2024.

According to police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, several firearms recovered during the arrests were linked to 18 other high-profile murders and attempted murders, including the killing of popular Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi.

Molefe’s name has also surfaced in the ongoing Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption, chaired by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence, Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, linked Molefe to the so-called “Big Five” drug cartel.

According to Khumalo, the cartel is allegedly controlled by five individuals who dominate criminal networks involving drug trafficking, contract killings, cross-border vehicle hijackings, tender fraud, and extortion.

So far, only two names have been made public, including that of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a tenderpreneur currently in custody for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) intends to add seven other dockets, all to be heard at the Johannesburg High Court.

