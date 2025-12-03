DJ Sumbody murder suspect Katiso Molefe’s case transferred to high court

Katiso “KT” Molefe, a businessman and suspected drug cartel kingpin, on Wednesday came back to the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court with three other men who are accused of carrying out a series of contract killings connected to a suspected organised crime network that targets well-known DJs.

Molefe (61) showed up with his co-accused, Michael Pule Tau (55), Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), and Musa Kekana (35), to centralise dockets and formally transfer the case to the Johannesburg High Court.

The group faces a whopping 35 charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and murder.

After submitting the required transfer documents, the state notified the court that it was prepared for the case to move forward to the high court.

However, the indictment itself was not handed over on Wednesday, with prosecutors saying it would be finalised before the high court appearance.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff clarified that the accused would need to secure their legal representation for the high court proceedings.

Furthermore, she requested their current legal teams to indicate whether they intended to call any witnesses.

Boshoff then officially confirmed the transfer, stating: “In terms of Section 75[2] of Act 51 of 1977, the matter is then transferred to the Gauteng local division.”

Contract killings

Central to the state’s case are allegations that Molefe orchestrated a series of contract killings carried out by his co-accused.

The entertainment industry was shocked by some of the killings, particularly the assassination of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka in November 2022.

Investigators believe the same high-calibre rifles used in DJ Sumbody’s murder are linked to several other killings, including those of DJ Vintos, real name Hector Buthelezi, and Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Forensic evidence, including ballistics analysis, allegedly ties the murders to a broader organised crime syndicate operating across Gauteng.

Molefe, who was arrested earlier in 2025, was granted R500,000 bail in October while his co-accused remained behind bars.

On Wednesday, the court extended Molefe’s bail pending the next steps in the case.

All four accused are expected to make their first appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on February 5, when the full indictment is expected to be handed over and a trial date set.

Also Read: Alleged drug cartel member Katiso Molefe to appeal judgement denying him bail

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content