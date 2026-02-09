DJ Warras second murder suspect abandons bail, requests transfer from Sun City prison

Armando Joaquin Pacula, the alleged gunman in the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, returned to court on Monday as the state continues to build its case against the accused.

The matter had previously been postponed to allow the state to verify Pacula’s residential address and to confirm his legal status in the country.

The 25-year-old faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and contravening the Immigration Act.

He was arrested at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston, in the east of Johannesburg.

During his earlier court appearance, he indicated his intention to apply for bail and opted for Legal Aid SA representation.

Verification of residential address

However, during the proceedings on Monday, Pacula’s lawyer told the court that the accused has since abandoned his bail application.

State prosecutor Vincent Mochabela outlined the state’s concerns regarding the accused’s address and immigration status.

“The matter was remanded for address verification. The address the defence gave was checked, and nobody was found at that shack. He is also illegal in the country,” Mochabela told the court.

According to information presented in court, the murder of DJ Warras was allegedly a hired hit to the tune of R25 000.

The state alleges that Pacula, believed to be the shooter, received R7 000 for carrying out the killing.

The court also heard that while Pacula previously appeared without dreadlocks, police later discovered dreadlocks at the shack where he was arrested.

Officers allegedly also found a bag believed to have been used to conceal the firearm linked to the murder. However, the weapon has not yet been recovered.

Case back in court on February 11

Pacula’s lawyer told the court that there is a possibility that the accused may consider a plea.

“He is abandoning bail. There is a possibility of a plea,” the defence said.

The lawyer also raised concerns about Pacula’s safety while in custody, requesting that he not be detained at Sun City prison. “He is afraid he will be killed,” the lawyer told the court.

The state responded by informing the court that they had made alternative arrangements. Mochabela confirmed that Pacula would be detained at Modderbee Prison in Benoni.

The matter has been postponed to February 11, when co-accused Victor Majola, cited as accused number one, is also expected to appear in court.

The state indicated that investigations into the murder of DJ Warras are ongoing, with further developments expected as the case progresses.

