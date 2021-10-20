VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

DJ Zinhle hits back about claims on female DJs

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Media personality and DJ, Zinhle has come to the rescue of female DJs in the country.

This comes after a Twitter user said that that being a female DJ requires looks and sexy dance moves.

“No one really cares about your mixing,” the tweet further said.

DJ Zinhle then hit back at the claim.

“So sad that you chose to reduce the growth of the female DJ industry to this… I definitely don’t agree with you. I’m actually loving how the girls are making it their own and dominating. Surely there’s something to celebrate here,” she wrote.

Other Twitter users also agreed to what she said while some did not agree with her.

