DJ Zinhle hits back about claims on female DJs

Johannesburg- Media personality and DJ, Zinhle has come to the rescue of female DJs in the country.

This comes after a Twitter user said that that being a female DJ requires looks and sexy dance moves.

“No one really cares about your mixing,” the tweet further said.

DJ Zinhle then hit back at the claim.

“So sad that you chose to reduce the growth of the female DJ industry to this… I definitely don’t agree with you. I’m actually loving how the girls are making it their own and dominating. Surely there’s something to celebrate here,” she wrote.

Other Twitter users also agreed to what she said while some did not agree with her.

So sad that you chose to reduce the growth of the female DJ industry to this… I definitely don’t agree with you. I’m actually loving how the girls are making it their own and dominating. Surely there’s something to celebrate here.. https://t.co/3uB25yAZMi — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 19, 2021

Lies, there's a lady in East London, I think it's dj nunuzha or something. She can hold her own against the best in the game. Male or female. — Mr Baqwa (@b_bisto) October 19, 2021

Nhunhuza started way before the error yokuveza ama thongs nempundu…she a really good dj I know her from So What lounge eMthatha back ngabo 2016/17 — UmfaziWephepha (@MakaNhi) October 20, 2021

Really sad. There's a tendency to reduce female success to appearance in most industries and it's honestly disrespectful. Must you be a man to know music? — Hope (@DuchessOGauteng) October 19, 2021

Zinhle is missleading the upcoming youth yena She is a producer and a dj she has real talent her first songs are still being played today. That's real music. To this day no female dj is compared to her.. — NoZulu. (@Mzulu__) October 20, 2021

Anelisa Sibanda