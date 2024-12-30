DJ Zinhle’s child Kairo claps back over school uniform advert backlash

Kairo Forbes, the daughter of DJ Zinhle and AKA, has responded to social media users who slammed a retail store for using celebrity kids in their advertising.

Her reaction follows her appearance on an Ackermans school uniform advertisement alongside Scandal! actor Omhle Tshabalala, who plays the character Khumo in the soapie.

Kairo and Omhle appear in this advertisement dressed in grey and white shirts.

However, some social media users expressed dissatisfaction with the advertisement, arguing that Ackermans ought to have used ordinary children instead of famous ones.

One of the social media users, Gomolemo Moela, wrote: “I’m not against Ackermans using Kairo and Khumo from Scandal! to advertise uniforms. But these kids are already privileged.

Give disadvantaged kids a chance

“Khumo has a role in Scandal! and Kairo is the daughter of DJ Zinhle and the late hip-hop star AKA. They probably go to schools that don’t even wear the uniforms they advertise. These two kids are not Ackermans’ real customers.”

Moela continued: “This is not a true reflection [of reality] at all. Ackermans’ real customers are our grandmothers from villages who swipe their Sassa [SA Social Security Agency] cards to buy uniforms for their grandchildren, whose parents are affected by unemployment.

“Kairo and Khumo are well taken care of. All I’m saying is that let disadvantaged kids get an opportunity to advertise since they are the real customers.”

Kairo, however, advised Moela to stop being arrogant.

She wrote: “My opinion is that if you want your child in the industry, work on it. You can’t expect a child with no profile or portfolio to be chosen to be with an agency because these big brands scout through agencies.

“Some come to social media; at that time your profile is locked and you don’t want your child to be seen on socials, so expose and work on the craft of your child before you start complaining. Let’s not be entitled.”

Why store opted for child stars

Bronwyn Pretorius of Ackermans told Sunday World that the retailer selected celebrity children due to their positive impact.

“At Ackermans, we value the conversations our campaigns inspire and appreciate the feedback we’ve received,” said Pretorius.

“Ackermans proudly showcases a diverse range of children in our advertising, including non-celebrity children, as part of our commitment to celebrating diversity.

“For this campaign, we strategically chose to feature Kairo Forbes alongside her mom, a dynamic parent-and-child duo with a significant and positive influence.

“This decision reflects the evolving role of social media in connecting with modern families, and their recognisability helped amplify the campaign’s reach and impact in an authentic and meaningful way.”

