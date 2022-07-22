Dlamini-Zuma urges community to help find Moses Maluleke killers

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has called on communities to cooperate with the police in their search for the suspects who killed Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke.

The minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, who described Maluleke as an “important servant” and a “true community leader”, said the shooting sent shockwaves not only in the Collins Chabane area but across the country.

“As an ardent community activist, councillor Maluleke served with dedication in various capacities within the societal and political formation structures,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

“His untimely passing is a huge setback for the local government sector and for the work being undertaken, especially following the 2021 local government elections.

“He took an oath to serve and he was committed to changing the lives of communities through an effective and efficient functioning municipality that is able to deliver on its mandate. It is in this context that he has since his appointment worked with all stakeholders to address issues at the top of our communities’ agenda.”

Dlamini-Zuma added: “I convey my deepest condolences and sympathy to councillor Maluleke’s family, his colleagues in local government, the people of the Collins Chabane municipality, as well as the entire Limpopo province and the country on such a terrible loss of an important servant of our people and a true community builder.

“I also wish his son a speedy recovery and hope that he finds strength with each new day.”

Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home in Limpopo on Thursday night. He son was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds he sustained during the home invasion.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said three gunmen entered Maluleke’s home in Saselamani village at 7pm and demanded money. When the mayor and his son could not comply with the suspects’ instructions, they were allegedly shot.

“The mayor succumbed to his injuries on the scene and his son survived [and is receiving treatment at the hospital]. A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered and police have launched a manhunt for the group of suspects,” said Mathe, adding that a 72-hour plan has been activated.

“The national commissioner of police, General Fannie Masemola, has directed the provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, to mobilise maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder of the mayor of Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo,” she said.

