DNA evidence, dockets confiscated during raid at cop’s home

A 39-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, and a police sergeant were arrested on Wednesday in Bethlehem, Free State, for a variety of criminal offences, including fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Additionally, it was discovered that the police detective had dockets containing DNA evidence at home.

According to Captain Loraine Earle, a spokesperson for the Free State police, the arrests were made as part of a takedown operation carried out as part of Project Fanta Orange, a district-wide effort to eradicate fraud and corruption.

The operation, according to Earle, came after a local furniture store first reported a fraud case on March 26, 2024, following the discovery of suspicious account applications made with forged documents.

The fraudulent purchases totalled more than R124 000, she said.

Shocking discovery at sergeant’s home

“As the investigation unfolded, a police sergeant stationed at Bohlokong Detectives was identified as one of the suspects.

“He allegedly assisted in the transportation of the stolen goods using a state vehicle, with some of the furniture delivered directly to his residence,” she said.

A joint team consisting of the Bethlehem commercial crime investigation unit, the tactical response team, crime intelligence, and Bethlehem visual policing arrested the sergeant and two other suspects during the operation on April 9, according to Earle.

She said a search at the sergeant’s home led to a shocking discovery of some police dockets, buccal swabs, and exhibits linked to some cases.

Earle said the 42-year-old sergeant could not account for the properties found in his possession.

Police boss denounces sergeant’s behaviour

“A case of defeating the ends of justice has been opened, and there are additional connections to other cases that are being looked into.

“He [the sergeant] will appear in the Bethlehem magistrate’s court together with the 46-year-old woman and 39-year-old man.

“The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Free State, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, has commended the swift and decisive action taken by members of the Thabo Mofutsanyana commercial crime investigation unit and supporting units following the arrest of three suspects — including a serving police sergeant — in Bethlehem,” said Earle.

Motswenyane denounced the sergeant’s behaviour and thanked the team for their achievements.

“I want to applaud the hard work displayed by this team. It is deeply disturbing and shameful to discover that a member of our service was allegedly abusing the very trust and power entrusted to him by the people,” said Motswenyane.

“We will not tolerate corruption, especially from within our own ranks. I want to reassure our communities that we are dedicated to cleaning up and restoring the badge’s integrity.”

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content