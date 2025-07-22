Do not fall prey to fraudsters Ubuntu Life: Sassa CEO warns beneficiaries

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has issued a stern warning to the public against an organisation operating under the name Ubuntu Life, which it says is illegally using the agency’s name, logo, and branding to mislead grant beneficiaries.

Sassa has categorically denied any affiliation with the organisation and has swiftly cautioned the public, warning that Ubuntu Life is not authorised to act on behalf of the agency in any capacity.

“Sassa does not outsource grant applications or beneficiary services to private companies such as Ubuntu Life or any other company for that matter,” said Sassa CEO Themba Matlou in an official statement.

According to Matlou, the agency’s legal team is already pursuing action against those behind Ubuntu Life, with plans to follow all legal channels to protect the integrity of its services and the safety of its beneficiaries.

“We appeal to members of the public, especially our beneficiaries, not to fall prey to these fraudulent acts committed in Sassa’s name,” said Matlou.

“Please exercise vigilance and verify the authenticity of such claims with Sassa before engaging.”

Sassa services are free

Sassa has said its services are free and that it does not charge beneficiaries for help with grant applications or other services.

The agency is urging anyone who may have been approached or misled by Ubuntu Life to report the matter immediately to the nearest police station or contact Sassa directly via toll-free number 0800 60 10 11 or GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za.

“All official Sassa communication is shared only through our verified platforms, regional offices, and service points,” Matlou emphasised.

Despite the scam warning, Sassa is continuing with its preparations for the August social grant payouts, which begin during the first week of the month.

The agency currently distributes over 19-million grants every month, including the older persons grant, disability grant, war veterans grant, and the child support grant, among others.

Grant payment dates for August:

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 5 August

Disability Grant: Wednesday, 6 August

Children’s Grants: Thursday, 7 August

Grant Amounts:

Old Age (60–74 years) & Disability Grants: R2 315

Old Age (75+ years) Grant: R2 335

War Veterans Grant: R2 315

Care Dependency Grant: R2 315

Foster Child Grant: R1 250

Child Support Grant: R560

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant: R370

Sassa has urged the public to be alert, follow verified information, and avoid engaging with unverified individuals or organisations claiming to represent the agency.

