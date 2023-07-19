Do not pack up the blankets … another cold front is on the way

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of a dramatic drop in temperatures, with snow falling in some places in the southern half of the country this week.

According to the weather service, a cut-off low is expected to develop over the southern interior of South Africa, resulting in a sudden and widespread lowering of maximum temperatures, especially over the Cape, as early as Wednesday.

“Apart from the impact of widespread, bitterly cold and showery conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, the South Africa Weather Service expects snowfall to occur over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces tomorrow [Thursday] and spread to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal,” said the SAWS.

“As the cut-off low develops further and intensifies during the week, cold weather accompanied by overcast rainy conditions can be expected to set in over parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.”

The cold weather will persist until Friday when heavier falls can be expected over the western and central parts of the above-mentioned provinces.

“Persistent rainfall is therefore likely to lead to localised flooding and minor disruptions of road traffic. Moreover, there is also a possibility of a few thunderstorms developing, some of which may become severe.

“Large amounts of small hail, as well as strong, gusty surface winds, may also contribute to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions.

“Motorists encountering such conditions are advised to reduce speed and to observe safe-following distances in traffic.”

On Saturday, much of the rainfall will be in the process of shifting to the eastern and northeastern provinces. The majority of the inclement weather is expected to clear by Sunday.

Small stock farmers, as well as the public, have been advised that the very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants.

The public is also warned to keep warm during these cold conditions.

“A yellow level-two warning has been issued for possible disruptive snow over the mountains of Eastern Cape, valid for 19 to 20 July 2023. Accumulation of snowfall is expected to particularly affect the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality.

“Graaff Reinet is expected to be significantly affected, as well as the Chris Hani district municipality. Similarly, the mountain pass in the Barkly East area will be affected from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

“The other areas that will be affected are the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality, Elundini municipality and Matatiele municipality. This weather system is also expected to be accompanied by strong waves and winds along the southwestern and southern coast of the Western Cape,” said the SAWS.

The public is urged and encouraged to regularly follow weather forecasts on television, radio, as well as on social media platforms.

