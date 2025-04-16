Doc Shebeleza family denies it got funds from Gayton McKenzie

The families of late kwaito legends Victor “Doc Shebeleza” Bogopane and Winnie Khumalo’s are still waiting for financial support from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC).

Sunday World can reveal that, at the time of Bogopane and Khumalo’s deaths, their families did not receive any kind of support from the Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme, which is managed by Workforce Health.

Workforce Health

This revelation comes after sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie told the National Assembly on March 13 that the two families were approached by Workforce Health but had rejected the support and asked for privacy.

Workforce Health runs the Silapha Intervention Wellness Programme. It was appointed by McKenzie’s predecessor, Zizi Kodwa, in 2023 to help with the wellbeing of sportsmen and artists in South Africa.

Workforce Health was tasked with helping artists with their mental health, financial management, substance abuse and legal advice, among other things.

Minister’s allegations refuted

Eugene Mthethwa, an EFF member of parliament who is part of the sport, arts and culture portfolio committee, asked McKenzie whether assistance was provided by the Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme to the families of the deceased, including Khumalo, Bogopane, and Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya.

McKenzie responded: “The service provider contacted Doc Shebeleza’s CC records, Amaha Organisation, and reached out to Winnie Khumalo’s label, Winkay Records, during these difficult times, to offer the families grief, loss, psychological and social support.

“The spokespersons for the label took the details and asked for family privacy, advising that they would share the information with the families after the funerals.”

However, the families have refuted McKenzie’s claims. They stated that they were never contacted by his department or its service provider.

Khumalo’s sister, Tshepi Rakeepile, said: “It’s not true that DSAC or the service provider contacted the family. In fact, we were chasing after the department asking for help. At that time, we were desperate for any kind of support. So we could not have asked for privacy.

Family shocked and disappointed at developments

“We are shocked and disappointed to hear this, especially from the department. Because even the R50,000 that was promised to us for the funeral was never paid. The last time I contacted them, I was told to wait for the new financial year.”

Rakeepile’s statement was corroborated by media personality and Khumalo’s friend, Sabelo “Ntombeningi” Sithole.

“I was part of the organising team and we did everything transparently. And I can confirm that the Khumalos never received any form of support.

“No psychological or financial support from DSAC or Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme. At no stage did the family receive an offer to assist from either the service provider or DSAC,” said Sithole.

No intervention happened

Bogopane’s manager, Shakes Mavundla, also disputed the minister’s claims.

“I was there from start to finish, and I was shocked to hear that the family supposedly asked for privacy. This is not true. The services of Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme were never offered to the family. Besides, that was the time when they needed support the most,” said Mavundla.

Spokesperson for the DSAC, Zimasa Velaphi, had promised to respond by Wednesday. However, at the time of publishing, no response had been received. Velaphi’s response will be included in the story once it has been received.

