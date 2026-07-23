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Donald Trump praises Nigeria’s efforts against violence towards Christians

By Sunday World
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US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC. /VCG
  • Trump praises Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for his actions against violence.
  • Last year, US warned Nigeria of more strikes over alleged treatment of the country's Christians.
  • The two countries later established a joint security working group against militant groups.

President Donald Trump praised Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for his actions against violence, according to a letter released by Nigeria’s presidency on Wednesday, in contrast to the U.S. leader’s threats late last year over treatment of that country’s Christians.

Trump said he appreciated Tinubu’s “decisive leadership on behalf of the Nigerian people” and applauded his efforts to address “the violence affecting Christian communities”, according to the letter, which was dated July 6.

“It is a true honour to stand with you in the fight against terrorists and to make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous,” Trump wrote.


Warming of ties between Nigeria and US

The letter signals a warming of ties between Abuja and Washington since Trump last November accused the government of failing to protect Christians from extremist violence and threatened to cut aid to Nigeria and take possible military action.

Nigeria rejected the allegations, saying insecurity affected citizens of all faiths.

According to the Nigerian presidency, the two countries established a joint security working group last year to expand intelligence sharing, training, and operations against militant groups.

The letter was released days after U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Frank Garcia visited Abuja for talks on strengthening security cooperation.

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  • President Donald Trump praised Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for his leadership in combating violence, especially against Christian communities, in a letter dated July 6.
  • This praise marks a shift from Trump's threats last November to cut aid and consider military action over Nigeria's treatment of Christians.
  • Nigeria had previously rejected U.S. accusations, stating insecurity affects all citizens regardless of faith.
  • The two countries established a joint security working group last year to improve intelligence sharing, training, and operations against militants.
  • The letter was released shortly after U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Frank Garcia visited Nigeria to discuss enhancing security cooperation.
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President Donald Trump praised Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for his actions against violence, according to a letter released by Nigeria's presidency on Wednesday, in contrast to the U.S. leader's threats late last year over treatment of that country's Christians.

Trump said he appreciated Tinubu's "decisive leadership on behalf of the Nigerian people" and applauded his efforts to address "the violence affecting Christian communities", according to the letter, which was dated July 6.


"It is a true honour to stand with you in the fight against terrorists and to make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous," Trump wrote.

The letter signals a warming of ties between Abuja and Washington since Trump last November accused the government of failing to protect Christians from extremist violence and threatened to cut aid to Nigeria and take possible military action.

Nigeria rejected the allegations, saying insecurity affected citizens of all faiths.

According to the Nigerian presidency, the two countries established a joint security working group last year to expand intelligence sharing, training, and operations against militant groups.

The letter was released days after U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Frank Garcia visited Abuja for talks on strengthening security cooperation.

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