Donald Trump threatens Iran could be ‘taken out’, Iran issues 10-point demand

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran could be “taken out” in one night if the country fails to make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz before the deadline he set. Meanwhile, Tehran reportedly delivered a 10-point response to a US-proposed 15-point peace plan via Pakistan.

Trump said the 8pm Eastern Time Tuesday deadline – 2am South African time on Wednesday – he has set for Iran is “final”.

However, he has repeatedly changed previous deadlines announced for a ceasefire deal or for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial global energy waterway.

Trump renews threats on Iran’s bridges, power plants

At a press conference at the White House, Trump threatened that Tehran would have no bridges or power plants left beyond the Tuesday deadline.

“The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” Trump said on Monday. “This is a critical period,” he said. “They have a period of, well, until tomorrow at 8(pm) o’clock.”

Trump claimed, “We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business – burning, exploding, and never to be used again.” He added, “It will take them 100 years to rebuild.”

“I mean complete demolition by 12 o’clock. And it will happen over a period of four hours if we wanted to. We don’t want that to happen,” Trump added.

Earlier on Monday, Trump told reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll that he was “not worried about” whether the US air strikes on Iran’s power plants and other civil infrastructure could constitute a war crime.

UN alarmed

The United Nations on Monday said it is alarmed by the US rhetoric. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recalls that civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, may not be attacked, even if specific civilian infrastructure were to qualify as a military objective, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesperson for Guterres, at a daily briefing.

Trump also claimed at the press conference that the US should impose tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that reopening the key global energy chokepoint must be part of a deal to end the war.

The strait has seen a sharp decline in vessel traffic following large-scale military actions launched by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28 and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran.

Trump’s bravado

Trump told reporters that he would take the oil from Iran, but US citizens do not want US forces to remain in the country.

He has repeatedly claimed that the US has won the war with Iran, which marked its 38th day on Monday, but many US experts say they believe the president is losing the ongoing war despite the overwhelming military advantage of the US and Israel over Iran.