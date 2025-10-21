‘Don’t draw Lerato Kganyago into criminality without factual basis,’ Joburg hotel

Luxury Johannesburg establishment 12 On Hillel Villa & Spa has moved swiftly to clear its name following reports linking the hotel to allegations of corruption and political interference being heard before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

The hotel is situated in Northcliff, Randburg, in Johannesburg.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, the hotel’s management expressed concern over the online backlash directed at media personality Lerato Kganyago, who has been linked to the venue in several reports.

Clears Kganyago’s name

“Media commentary has directed criticism toward Mrs Lerato Kganyago, despite her having no operational, managerial or ownership involvement in the hotel,” the statement read.

“She should not be drawn into or implicated in these matters without factual basis.”

The hotel issued a statement issued on Tuesday. It said it “takes seriously all assertions that its premises have been used for unlawful or improper purposes”. But it denied any involvement in the alleged activities or association with individuals named during the commission’s hearings.

The statement specifically addresses claims that a Vusi Ndala was the owner or operator of the property.

“The owner of the property is not the so-called Vusi ‘Ndala’, as has been widely reported,” the hotel said. “Any evidence presented to the commission suggesting that Mr Vusi is the owner or operates the hotel should not be taken at face value. [It] must be carefully investigated for authenticity and accuracy.”

Alleged owner was guest

According to the hotel, records show that the individual referred to in the hearings was actually a guest. He was registered under a different name, Vusi Makhubela.

“Guests may visit for lawful and legitimate reasons,” the statement continued. “The hotel is not privy to the content of guest conversations or the purposes for which individual guests hire or use the Hotel’s facilities.”

The hotel clarified that no party or event was hosted at the hotel on the dates mentioned in the media reports. It dismissed suggestions that the venue was used as a meeting point for illicit dealings.

No criminal activity at hotel

12 On Hillel Villa & Spa stressed that it operates strictly as a lawful hospitality and wellness venue. And it does not condone being “used as a meeting hub for criminality.”

Its management further stated that the hotel’s website remained active. It was never down during the period mentioned in some reports.

“We remain fully committed to transparency in our dealings,” the hotel concluded.

“We will continue to cooperate with legitimate investigative processes, comply with legal obligations, and safeguard the integrity of our operations.”

