‘Don’t jail him’: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rallies behind Julius Malema as sentencing looms

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has stepped into the political ring once again, this time mounting a vocal defence of Julius Malema as the party leader awaits a crucial sentencing ruling on Thursday morning.

In a strongly worded post on X on Wednesday, Ndlozi warned that imprisoning Malema would serve no meaningful purpose for the country, framing the issue as one that stretches beyond the courtroom into the political balance of power.

“This country & society benefits NOTHING with Malema in prison. NOTHING! Not on those charges!” Ndlozi wrote.

Right-wing forces ‘must not win’

He argued that Malema’s role in Parliament remains vital, cautioning against what he described as the growing influence of right-wing forces.

“His voice is crucial right inside Parliament. We can’t give way to liberal right-wing forces to dominate. AfriForum must NOT WIN! Ngxa!” he added.

Ndlozi’s intervention comes at a decisive moment. The court has already heard arguments in Malema’s pre-sentencing phase, with the State pushing for a custodial sentence of 15 years while the defence seeks alternatives such as a fine or suspended sentence. Judgment is now imminent.

Malema’s position in parliament at risk

His comments inject fresh political heat into a case that already carries significant consequences. A custodial sentence exceeding 12 months could place Malema’s position in Parliament at risk, raising broader implications for the EFF’s leadership and voice in national politics.

But Ndlozi’s latest stance also highlights the shifting terrain of his own political posture.

In recent times, he has largely kept a distance from frontline EFF battles. Yet his defence of Malema suggests that when the stakes rise, old allegiances retain their gravitational pull, drawing former insiders back into orbit.

Ndlozi rebuked Malema in March

That pull is made more striking by Ndlozi’s position just weeks ago. In March, he publicly pushed back against Malema following the EFF leader’s attack on KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, warning against undermining the senior officer.

“Hands off Gen Mkhwanazi,” Ndlozi wrote at the time, cautioning that failure to protect the commissioner risked dragging the country towards what he described as a “mafia state”.

The moment was widely interpreted as a rare public divergence, a subtle but pointed rebuke that suggested Ndlozi was willing to challenge Malema on matters of principle.

Now, with Malema facing the possibility of imprisonment, that divergence has given way to defence.

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