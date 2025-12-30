Doornkop building collapse exposes a city’s hollow promises to its most vulnerable

In the shadowed silence of a Soweto morning, a building meant for purpose became a tomb for the desperate. The collapse of an unlawfully occupied structure in Doornkop on Sunday was more than a tragic accident. It claimed three lives — including that of a child — and hospitalised three others.

As Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson orders an investigation and offers official condolences, a harrowing question lingers in the dust: why must a city’s forgotten citizens seek shelter in death traps, only for its leaders to promise accountability after they are gone?

Lax enforcement of by-laws

The incident has ignited not only grief but also a searing sense of frustration and moral outrage. It is pointing to the deadly consequences of neglected buildings, lax enforcement, and the quiet crisis of homelessness that official rhetoric too often sanitises.

Sunday World understands that homeless people occupied the doomed building, making it their home. But tragedy befell them.

“This is a deeply distressing incident. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. And with all those who were injured as a result of this tragic collapse.

“As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we are committed to accountability. And to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to strengthen safety and oversight across the construction sector. This in order to protect both workers and the public,” said Macpherson.

Minister wants answers

“We will respect due process. And will cooperate fully with all regulatory bodies throughout the investigation. The safety of construction workers and the public remains our utmost priority. There will be a thorough investigation. And once all the facts have been established, appropriate action will be taken.”

The minister has requested the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The ANC in the Johannesburg region also called for the immediate investigation. It had emerged that the building collapsed due to illegal alterations.

ANC Johannesburg region spokesperson Mantombi Nkosi said the party was mourning the deaths of three people and extending condolences to the bereaved family.

The party called on the City of Johannesburg to strengthen inspections and enforce municipal bylaws. And also intensify public education about building compliance. This particularly in townships, where illegal and unsafe structures are more common.

