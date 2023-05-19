Double life sentence for murderer of cop and her sister

Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune, found guilty of killing a police officer and her sister, appeared before the Mbombela High Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to life in jail.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Nkune, 36, arrived at the home of his girlfriend, Sergeant Marcia Mazibuko, where a heated quarrel ensued, leading to Nkune taking out his firearm.

“Sergeant Mazibuko ran out of the house and got into the accused’s vehicle. The accused followed her and shot at her multiple times through the window of the car,” Mogale said.

“The accused then ran back into the house where he shot Pretty Mazibuko, the police officer’s sister, before fleeing the scene.”

Mogale said the police officer and her sister were rushed to the clinic where they were pronounced dead.

Nkune was arrested in August 2022 for a separate murder of another woman in Sundra, Mpumalanga.

