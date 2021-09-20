Double tragedy hits family of slain member of the ANC

Johannesburg – When 34-year-old Ncamsile Shange insisted that her siblings remain behind, little did she know that she was sparring their lives from being merci-lessly wiped out by gun-wielding assassins.
Shange’s young life was snuffed out when unidentified heavily armed gunmen opened fire at an ANC meeting, which was convened to elect ward candidates for the 2021 municipal elections under eThekwini metro ward 54 covering Inanda area, south of Durban.
As terrified community members ran for cover, Shange and two other women were struck dead by stray bullets.
The callous killing on Saturday August 11 at around 5pm took place in in front of a local school Buhle Bethu Primary.
Author