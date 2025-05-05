Doubt over ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu’s qualification remains

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says she is yet to receive proof of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) CEO, Mpumi Mpofu’s academic qualifications. So, she will be asking the company’s board of directors to provide this information.

Creecy recently asked that the State Security Agency (SSA) give her a list of all transport state-owned enterprises CEOs it vetted, including the verification status of their qualifications.

This came after Sunday World revealed a discrepancy in Mpofu’s academic qualifications.

Mpofu claims to have completed her Postgraduate Degree in Town Planning from the prestigious London-based Coventry University. However, the institution has stated that she only received a Bachelor’s Degree.

Creecy’s spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said the SSA gave the Minister Mpofu’s top secret clearance certificate issued before she was appointed ACSA CEO over five years ago.

Msibi said Creecy had not yet received the full list that she had requested.

“I can also confirm that we have not received proof of Ms Mpofu’s NQF8 qualification. Consequently, the Minister will, in due course, write to the ACSA Board to formally request proof of the GCEO’s NQF8 qualification,” said Msibi.

“Furthermore, once a complete list of all CEOs’ security vetting and qualifications verification status is received, a determination will be made whether to make this information public, taking into account relevant legislation, such as PIAI and POPIA.”

However, on Friday night, Mpofu provided Msibi what he said was a copy of her qualification verification certificate.

“Ms. Mpofu has, late Friday night, personally provided to me as a spokesperson, confirmation of her NQF8 qualification verification certificate, which she indicated she requested from the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

“However, this does not replace due processes to be followed by the Ministry.”

Forensic and crime expert Calvin Rafadi weighed in on the saga. He said the only body that could resolve Mpofu’s academic qualifications discrepancy is the SAQA.

“It is important to note that a SAQA electronic certificate must contain both a serial number and a reference number. This certificate serves as formal acknowledgment of the authenticity of a foreign qualification and its placement within the South African National Qualifications Framework (NQF), particularly after SAQA has verified academic transcripts and graduation certificates,” said Rafadi.

Parliament’s transport portfolio committee spokesperson, Sibongile Maputi, told Sunday World that a clarity-seeking meeting had taken place between the committee chairperson, Donald Selamolela, and Creecy.



“He got a briefing from the Minister, and she indicated that she was seized with the matter. The committee, therefore, is unable to comment at this stage on matters that are being handled by the Ministry,” said Maputi.

Mpofu previously told Sunday World, in writing, that she received her top secret clearance when she was the Director-General in the Presidency, before her appointment to the helm of ACSA.

But Rafadi states that senior officials need to be security cleared every time they take up a new appointment.

“Security clearance is not transferable between departments or positions. Each appointment must follow proper vetting procedures, with corresponding dates and documentation to support compliance.

“The organisation in question must be held accountable for these serious procedural matters. Raising these concerns should not be mischaracterised as an attack but rather as a call for transparency and adherence to lawful standards,” he said.

“This is particularly critical where there is already documented acknowledgment by a foreign university of a degree different from the one being represented by the ACSA CEO within the organisation.

“Clarifying these discrepancies will help determine whether any forged qualifications or improper security clearances may have been presented.”