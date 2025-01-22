Downs get their revenge against Magesi and stretch lead at the top

Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership after beating Magesi FC 2-1 during their meeting at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a sweet revenge for Downs after Magesi embarrassed them in the final of the Carling Knockout with a 2-1 defeat last year.

The result means that the Brazilians are now six points clear off chasers Orlando Pirates with 33 points after 21 matches. Pirates do, however, have a game in hand after their game against Royal AM got cancelled by the PSL on Wednesday.

For Magesi, the Carling Knockout champions, their struggles in the league continue as they remain at the bottom of the log standings with just seven points after 13 games.

The Limpopo outfit could not have asked for a better start to the game, when striker Wonderboy Makhubu slotted in a header past Downs veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango 12 minutes in.

Coach Owen Da Gama’s side did just enough to contain Sundowns for the first 45 minutes and went into the break with a slender lead.

The visitors came back into the second half fired up in search of an equaliser and they eventually found it through Brazilian dribbling wizard Lucas Ribeiro, who leveled matters in the 64th minute.

Sundowns kept on banging on the door in search of a winner and thought they did but Peter Shalulile’s headed goal was flagged offside.

Moments later, in the dying stages of the games, Masandawana eventually got their late winner through substitute Tashreeq Matthews. The goal not only helped his side to walk away with maximum points but also get their revenge against a side that stunned them in the Carling Knockout final.

Both teams will now turn their attention to the opening matches of the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

Sundowns will host amateur league side Sibanye Golden Stars at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night. Magesi will open their account against SuperSport United on Tuesday.

