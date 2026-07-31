DR Congo says Rwanda-linked armed group agrees to disarm

The Democratic Republic of the Congo says the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group operating in eastern Congo, has signed a protocol committing to disarmament and the unconditional repatriation of its fighters to Rwanda.

The protocol, signed following talks facilitated by Qatar, commits the FDLR to voluntarily lay down its arms, cease hostilities and return to Rwanda.

‘Significant step towards restoring peace’

Kinshasa described the development as a significant step towards restoring peace in the conflict‑hit east and implementing the US‑brokered Washington peace agreement signed by the DRC and Rwanda in June 2025, which aimed at easing cross‑border tensions and improving security in the Great Lakes region.

Rwanda, however, rejected the announcement, saying the protocol falls outside the framework of the Washington accord, which established a jointly supervised mechanism for the neutralisation of the FDLR.