Dr Imogen Mashazi ordered halt to Julius Mkhwanazi redeployment 

Suspended Ekurhuleni Human Resources Manager Linda Gxasheka has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that former City Manager Dr Imogen Mashazi instructed her to stop the redeployment of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Gxasheka made the revelation during the first day of her testimony before Commission evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson.

According to Gxasheka, suspended Ekurhuleni police chief Jabulani Mapiyeye had sought to have Mkhwanazi redeployed to a different department once his suspension was lifted.

Mashazi previously denied any involvement

However, she said Mashazi intervened and directed her to halt the process.

“Again, the moving of Deputy Chief of Police, Mkhwanazi, to another division was done by EMPD Chief Jabulani Mapiyeye.”

She said she was given an instruction to stop the move

“I just have to clarify. So, the instruction from Dr Mashazi was stop this. Stop this redeployment,” she added.

Her testimony stands in contrast to evidence previously given by Mashazi before the Commission in 2025.

At the time, Mashazi stated that she did not participate in the appointment of suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Ipid report on ‘Cat’ Matlala

She further claimed that she was unaware of his alleged illegal memorandums of understanding with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. She had referred the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report concerning him to the relevant legal departments, she said.

Gxasheka also testified that she had advocated for the implementation of a vetting procedure within the EMPD.

She also maintained that she is being subjected to persecution by the City of Ekurhuleni. And she is being unfairly portrayed as a malevolent individual.

The commission has heard allegations that Gxasheka and suspended head of legal Kemi Behari received salary adjustments from Mashazi as a reward for protecting Mkhwanazi.

Denied pay hike link to Mkhwanazi

Gxasheka, who oversees five departments, denied any impropriety. She said her salary increase had been approved by the remuneration committee. And it was based on her performance and diligence.

She concluded the presentation of her 40-page statement on Thursday.

Chaskalson confirmed that Gxasheka’s legal team has been provided with the necessary documents for review. He added that a supplementary submission would be filed. It will also address matters relating to Mkhwanazi’s promotion.

Gxasheka is expected to return to the witness stand on Friday as proceedings continue at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content