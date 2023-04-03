Dr Magudumana’s brother demanded R100k to keep quiet about Bester saga

Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana alleges her brother tried to extort R100 000 from her in exchange for his silence over her illegal congress with Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Magudumana, who is married to Dr Mkhuseli Magudumana, also alleged her brother Nkosinathi Sekeleni, threatened to kill her if she did not comply with his demands.

The extortion titbits are contained in a high court interdict she obtained against Sekeleni in the Pretoria High Court in June 2021 to stop him from harassing and posting defamatory statements against her on social media.

The allegations that Sekeleni threatened to bump her off are contained in a police statement written by the police after she opened a case of intimidation against him at Midrand police station in May 2021.

In the interdict papers, which we have seen, Magudumana said the cordial relationship she had with Sekeleni turned sour after he lost his job as a cameraman at CNBC Africa in 2020.

She said Sekeleni approached their parents and asked to stay at a cottage at one of her houses in Hyde Park. “I had heard he wanted to move to my property as he had not been paying rent for two months where he used to stay. I allowed him to move into the cottage on a temporary basis as the cottage at that time needed to be renovated in preparation for a new tenant,” read the papers.

She said on May 20 2021, she told him that he needed to move out of the cottage to make way for a tenant

To her surprise and shock, read the papers, Sekeleni sent her a WhatsApp message, saying he knew secrets that would destroy her marriage and demanded a payment of R100 000 if she wanted him to zip his gob.

“I know all your dirty secrets that can destroy your marriage and your reputation. You know what to do, say a word about this to anyone or do not respond to this text and you will know who you’re dealing [with], the whole world will know what the doctor does behind closed doors, especially with your convict lover, social media will love that, make me an offer I can’t refuse, I’m waiting,” he wrote.

“I have known for some time that the respondent had problems with drugs and alcohol, but I never imagined that he would threaten me in such a way as to also extort me.

“Despite attempts by myself to calm him down, the respondent’s conduct is becoming more aggressive, harassing in nature, threatening and defaming and has now reached a level which has resulted in me needing urgent protection from the above honourable court against the respondent,” read the papers.

Magudumana said after vacating the property, Sekeleni phoned her on May 24 2021 and demanded demanding R100 000. “Sometime later the same day he sent me a WhatsApp message that read as follows: ‘I need 100k in my bank account by today and I’m out of your life. Otherwise… I talk. Media and the Hawks.

“Again, I was shocked by his conduct to the extent that I blocked his contact numbers on my phone. This was pure extortion, a criminal conduct on the part of the respondent. I did not make any payments to the respondent…” read the papers.

Magudumana said the following day on Tuesday, May 25, Sekeleni took to Facebook and alleged she was having dalliance with Bester. “Time to name and shame. Don’t be fooled by her looks and charm. Very evil this girl, Dr Nandipha Sekeleni Magudumana. She is in daily contact with this monster by the name of THABO BESTER once dubbed the FACEBOOK RAPIST doing a life sentence in Grootvlei. She even exposed her two little daughters to this monster. In the outside world he goes by the name TK Nkwana. He was the sponsor of her event called The Doctors Network and has been laundering money through her business Optimum medical aesthetics.

“She has really dug herself into a hole. For a married woman having an affair with such a lowlife as this. She is a shame to the Sekeleni family. With this country fighting GBV and corruption we still have monsters like this operating on the outside while in prison. This is the same guy who got #pearlthusi into trouble. I have evidence in the form of recorded phone calls.

“I’m posting this because two nights ago a gunman tried and failed to kill me, my wife and my child. As the good Doctor was aware of what might happen, she called my wife to tell her to take the child and go as she was fully informed by Thabo Bester of his motive to take me out. I am willing to give up my life for the truth. Money is evil.”

Magudumana said Sekeleni’s allegations were wholly incorrect, untruthful and defamatory, and were meant to cast her in a negative light. She said she opened a case of extortion against him at Sandton police station.

Her cousin contacted Sekeleni and advised him to stop harassing her. “The respondent was vulgar to my cousin and told him to back off. I have recordings to that fact. I submit that I have a clear constitutional right to dignity, privacy and to the protection thereof.

“As a public figure and respected member of the medical fraternity, the respondent’s posts, as well as the respondent’s attitude towards myself herein, is severely damaging and detrimental to my reputation herein, as I am constantly in the public eye by virtue of my medical services and the various television programmes I am featured in,” read the papers.

The police statement, which we have seen, reads in part: “The complainant alleged that she received a message from her brother’s cellphone threatening her, saying if she does not give him the money he will kill her and destroy her life.”

When contacted for comment regarding the case, Sekeleni said that the case against him was dropped.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: “A case of intimidation was opened and the investigation concluded. The docket was then taken to the National Prosecution Authority for a decision.”

