Dr Masike appointed as new CEO of HPCSA

Dr Magome Masike has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) by national health minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Friday.

He will commence his role as Registrar/CEO on Monday. HPCSA said Masike’s unifying character will bring stability within the organisation.

With his rich resume and vast experience in the health sector, Masike will be taking over the reins from Dr Thabo Pinkoane, who had been in charge of the organisation in an acting position for the past eight months.

President of the HPCSA, Professor Simon Nemutandani, thanked Pinkoane for his contribution and service.

“On behalf of the Council, I would like to take this opportunity to wish Dr Masike all of the best in his new role,” said Nemutandani. Between 2000 and 2004, Masike served as chairperson of the North West Parks Board and the Executive Mayor of the Matlosana Local Municipality. From 2010 to 2018 he became a Member of Executive Council (MEC) for Health in the North West province.

“His achievements as a leader in the healthcare industry include his leading role in the amalgamation of Tshepong and Klerksdorp public hospitals. He holds an MBChB and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA).”

