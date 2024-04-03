Dr Michael Isabelle’s suspected killers are repeat offenders

The two men accused of killing Dobsonville’s beloved medical doctor, Michael Isabelle, told the Roodepoort magistrate’s court that they had previously been arrested on charges of breaking into houses and money-laundering.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday, and their bail applications were denied. The case was then postponed to April 9 for further investigation.

The police detained Gordon Muningi, 50, and Rufus Thutlwa, 48, on March 21 at their respective homes in Alexandra.

Isabelle shot and killed third suspect

According to the police, Isabelle shot the third suspect during the robbery, and he passed away in the car as they were fleeing the scene.

“The suspects informed the police that their accomplice’s body was dumped before they alerted his family about the incident,” said Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the spokesperson for police.

“The suspects later set the stolen vehicle, which belonged to the surgery’s receptionist, on fire.”

The pair is charged with 12 counts, including two counts of murder, four of robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Isabelle was shot at his practice in Dobsonville in February when three men pretended to be seeking medical attention for their friend.

While inside the consultation room, the accused allegedly attacked the doctor, and a shootout ensued.

A family doctor loved by many people

After shooting Isabelle, the suspects fled the scene using a vehicle belonging to the receptionist.

The medical practitioner was rushed to Tshepo Themba Private Hospital in the area, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

When Sunday World visited Soweto after Isabelle’s passing, pain was written on the faces of medical practitioner’s neighbours and patients.

They described Isabelle as a good medical professional who had been helping their families for years.

They further told Sunday World that Isabelle was a darling of the community and a family doctor to several families in the area.

