Dr Nandipha Magudumana claims she was ‘abducted’ in Tanzania

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has filed urgent court papers at the Bloemfontein High Court and claims that her arrest and deportation, in Tanzania on April 8, to be declared unlawful.

She wants the state to provide her with the extradition papers from Tanzania.

In the court papers, Magudumana has listed Police Minister Bheki Cele, Captain Tieho Flyman, and Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi as respondents, among others.

Magudumana was arrested in Tanzania in the company of her lover, fugitive Thabo Bester and a Mozambique national. Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 after he faked his death in a prison cell fire.

At the time of their arrest, they were planning to cross the border into Kenya.

It was later reported that the body found in Bester’s torched prison cell was that of 31-year-old Katlego Bereng.

Magudumana is in custody in the Kroonstad women’s centre for her alleged involvement in Bester’s escape on May 3 2022.

The matter is expected to be heard on May 25 2023.

In her previous court appearance, where she appeared virtually, her legal team reserved her right to apply for bail.

Also read: Court postpones Magudumana’s bail application hearing

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.