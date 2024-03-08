Dr Phil Mjwara bestowed with Presidential Award for innovation

The director-general of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), Dr Phil Mjwara, has been honoured for his visionary leadership in promoting science in South Africa and abroad.

Mjwara received the Presidential Award during the annual South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Merit Awards in Cape Town on Thursday.

With 18 years of service as Director-General, Mjwara was lauded for having significantly contributed to the South African National System of Innovation (NSI).

Outstanding contribution to health research

Through these awards, the SAMRC said it acknowledges outstanding contributions to health research. It also recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional scientific acumen.

The awards recognise those who made innovative strides in addressing public health challenges. These are challenges that potentially influence policy to enhance the well-being of all South Africans.

Mjwara holds a BSc, MSc and PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). His academic career includes serving as a Professor of Science and Technology Policy at the University of Pretoria. He also held physics lectureships at Wits, the University of South Africa, and Fort Hare.

Strong legacy in the country

Speaking at the awards ceremony, SAMRC President, Professor Glenda Gray, said Mjwara has built a strong legacy in the country.

“In the late 1990s, Dr Mjwara led South Africa’s first national Science and Technology Foresight Exercise. …This laid the foundation for the NSI.”

Mjwara is also described as someone who is highly regarded in various global forums.

Global recognition

The director-general is a senior member of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) International Basic Sciences Programme. He is also senior member of the Square Kilometre Array Observatory Council.

Mjwara has also been lauded for formulating the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Decadal Plan. This has elevated STI to the presidential level, with the first Presidential Plenary held last year.

This Decadal Plan, according to Gray, focuses on using STI to address societal challenges. It also highlights the importance of health research in the STI environment in South Africa.

“Dr Mjwara has set the vision for all policy development in the science and technology sector in South Africa. He saw the need to create sustainable programmes, infrastructure and human capacity. …This to ensure that South Africa achieves excellence in critical areas of science and technology,” Gray said.

Glaudina Loots

The SAMRC also honoured the department’s director for health innovation, Glaudina Loots. She received a special award for her support and leadership in health research in the country.

Loots is responsible for the implementation of the health components of the Bio-economy Strategy for South Africa.

She has been instrumental in the creation of the Strategic Health Innovation Partnerships initiative at the SAMRC. The initiative funds and manages innovation projects. These are focused on the development of new drugs, treatments and vaccines. They also focus on medical devices and prevention strategies.

Medical research a key role in transformation, innovation

Gray explained that medical research remains fundamental for transformation, innovation and collaboration in advancing scientific discovery.

“Celebrating medical research excellence not only honours the achievements of researchers. It also inspires progress and fosters collaboration. It enhances the overall impact of scientific advancements on global health and well-being,” she said.

SAnews.gov.za

