Drama as David Mabuza ex-protégé Ngrayi Ngwenya is blocked from entering home

Barberton’s tranquil hills briefly became the scene of political unease on Tuesday afternoon as Mpumalanga EFF MPL Ngrayi Ngwenya demanded access to the home of the late former Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza.

Almost screaming, Ngwenya demanded entry, insisting that the EFF had every right to mourn their “political father,” even as ANC leaders prepared for their own high profile visit.

Ngwenya, a former ANC strongman turned EFF firebrand, voiced his frustration in the presence of traffic officers, police, private security, and party representatives from both sides.

Outburst at the gate

His outburst came as church music floated from inside the homestead. And mourners had already gathered for a midday prayer service.

Outside, traffic built up along the narrow street leading to Natal Drift. Buses, sedans and blue lights marked the arrival of power players.

“This is my father’s house. It’s Mabuza’s homestead. He groomed me. I’m a grown man and a member of Parliament now. I beg nothing from you ANC comrades,” Ngwenya shouted, standing just outside the family gate.

His comments came amid confusion over scheduling. The EFF had announced as early as Monday, July 7, that party president Julius Malema would visit the Mabuza family at 1pm on Tuesday.

But by Tuesday morning, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced his own visit —uncoordinated and overlapping. This forced Malema to postpone out of what the EFF called “respect for the necessary preparations by the Mabuza family”.

Mbalula two hours late

Despite prompting Malema’s deferment, Mbalula had still not arrived at the time of publishing.

Sunday World was at the scene and can confirm that more than two hours after his expected arrival, the ANC leader remained en route.

While the church service proceeded in harmony inside, the scene at the gate was emotionally charged.

“You are fighting with branches in Nkomazi, instructing them to come and mark this territory,” Ngwenya exclaimed.

“Here are the EFF members (in a bus). We are going to enter here. This is the Mabuza homestead.”

An ANC member responded gently: “We’ve been informed that the EFF is coming. You will enter.”

But Ngwenya was not in the mood for calm.

Calm followed the heated exchange

“We don’t need your permission,” he replied sharply. “I’m very angry. Why this competition when there’s bereavement? These are people who never wanted DD. They descended here and told him, ‘We are going to remove you from Cape Town’.”

Though heated, the scene did not spiral into violence. In fact, moments later, Ngwenya was seen exchanging handshakes and chuckles with a few familiar ANC faces from the Ehlanzeni region. A stark reminder of his deep entrenchment in local politics.

EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee arrived on the scene and calmed the situation. The EFF contingent was allowed inside. After that, Gardee told Sunday World everything was alright.

“Lomdzala did well. The issue had to be addressed. He (Ngwenya) is now the only Lomdzala left following Mr Mabuza’s departure,” Gardee said.

The political roots of this moment run deep.

Long history with ANC, Mabuza

Once a loyal lieutenant of Mabuza, Ngwenya — affectionately known as Lomdzala — served as ANC Ehlanzeni Chairperson from 2011. He helped the then-premier consolidate power across Mpumalanga.

However, his career was marred by controversy. A 2013 court tussle for assaulting then ANC leader Collen Sedibe during a political meeting. And a 2018 stabbing case that further dented his reputation.

After falling out with the ANC, Ngwenya found a new lease of life in the EFF.

He made headlines in 2023 by delivering Mafia Fani as the red berets’ first ward councillor in Nkomazi. He also won a seat in the provincial legislature in the 2024 elections —cementing his status as a regional kingmaker.

Malema and Mabuza also share a complex history. Once comrades in ANC power circles, they eventually became rivals.

Malema often called Mabuza a “sell-out” and accused him of enabling factional rot in the ANC. But in later years, the fire cooled.

Malema postponed own visit

Malema even suggested that Mabuza had been unfairly treated by the ANC’s top brass.

Now, in death, Mabuza’s name has drawn his former allies and adversaries alike to one sacred family home. One where church hymns battle with politics at the gate.

The EFF released a statement postponing the visit.

“We urge society to continue to remember and honour the life and contribution of Former Deputy President Mabuza. And to observe the national mourning period,” reads the statement.

