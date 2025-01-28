Drama continues as Maake kaNcube, wife appear in court

The protection order case against former Generations thespian Sello Maake kaNcube, fondly known as Archie Moroka, has been postponed yet again.

This comes after the actor made a brief appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Maake kaNcube found himself on the wrong side of the law in December when he was slapped with protection orders by his estranged wife Pearl Mbewe and her client, socialite Lebo Keswa.

Accused wife of cheating with socialite Lebo Keswa

The duo won the protection orders against the actor after he had alleged that Mbewe cheated on him with Keswa. He also claimed that she was a bad-tempered woman who emotionally and physically abused him.

Today, he was expected to explain to the court why the orders of the two should not be made permanent.

However, the lawyers for Maake kaNcube and Mbewe agreed to postpone the case until June 3, 2025 in order to obtain additional information.

The Skeem Saam actor and Mbewe have been hogging the headlines lately due to their marital problems and frequent court appearances, where they have each filed criminal charges against one another.

As a result, they both dropped the criminal charges in order to avoid going to jail.

Wife accused him of assault and exposure to disease

In her original accusations against Maake kaNcube, Mbewe said that he had thrown her to the ground on several occasions, choked her, and exposed her to a communicable disease.

According to Mbewe, the actor is a “violent man” who had “anger issues”. One of their tiffs was triggered by her discovery of a used condom in his bedroom.

Maake kaNcube opened counter-charges of assault against Mbewe.

Speaking to Sunday World in December, Maake kaNcube described Mbewe as a dramatic person.

“I think my wife is more dramatic than I am. She acts better than me, who is an actor. And she is the one who has decided that we are no longer going to be working together,” he said.

