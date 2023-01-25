Drink enough water, advises government amid high temperatures

The government is urging for extra caution as the sweltering heat persists in some parts of the country.

Although the temperatures remain above 30 degrees, the SA Weather Service said the heat experienced is not a heatwave.

Michael Currin, acting director-general in Government Communication Information System, said the government is concerned about the impact that the hot weather has had in some parts of the country.

He urged for people to drink enough water and to wear light clothing.

“If you are working in direct sunlight, take regular breaks to avoid exhaustion. In particular, the residents of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are urged to take precautions against heat-related health complications, as temperatures are expected to soar, as per weather warnings,” said Curring.

Curring added that the government is saddened by the death of eight people due to high temperatures in the Northern Cape. “Government sends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author