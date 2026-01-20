Driver of deadly Vanderbijlpark scholar transport used expired permit

It has emerged that the driver of the minibus taxi transporting schoolchildren who died in an accident in Vanderbijlpark was operating with an expired professional driving permit (PDP).

This was revealed by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing held in Sebokeng on Tuesday. Lesufi revealed that the driver’s PDP had expired in November 2025.

“The taxi driver who was hospitalised after the accident was arrested and later interviewed by the police and he will appear in court soon,” said Lesufi.

He added that the Gauteng government was deeply hurt and disappointed by the tragic loss of life.

“It is difficult to contain our emotions. But the truck driver took himself to the hospital and was discharged as well; he has confirmed that he will make a full statement to the police. We are hoping that will help,” he added.

Lesufi said that of the children who survived the crash, two remain in the intensive care unit.

According to the premier, private family arrangements with drivers have limited their authority.

“It makes it difficult for us to have any further information on it. We are one of the provinces that is faced with high road fatalities.”

Mourning loss of innocent lives

He said authorities had intensified action against non-compliant operators transporting school pupils.

“Ninety-three buses were stopped from transporting schoolchildren, and we have arrested five drivers who were driving cars that are not in good condition.

“Of the five, three sought to bribe the law enforcement officers upon their capture. We want to help all families in need. Support comes in three forms: visits, counselling, and assistance with funerals.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Siviwe Gwarube, who also visited the grieving families, said the department was mourning the loss of innocent lives.

“I want to assure South Africans that the government will support all families, learners and schools that have been affected.

“It is not possible for us to say we will immediately own buses as schools and government. We are trying to make sure that the ones who are already in the system they are roadworthy, and who are not overloaded, adhere to the rules.”

