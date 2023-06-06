Driver of petrol tanker dies in explosion on N1 highway

The N1 highway in Centurion is partially closed to traffic following a tanker explosion on Monday evening.

The driver of the tanker allegedly lost control of the vehicle which later caught fire and exploded. The man behind the wheel was burnt beyond recognition and died at the scene.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the tanker was carrying 40 000 litres of 93 octane petrol.

“We received the call and immediately dispatched multiple firefighting and support resources to the scene,” said Mabaso.

“The tanker he was driving lost control and caught fire on the N1 highway near the Botha Avenue in Centurion.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a tanker that was lying on its side and engulfed by fire, and the road was closed immediately.”

Mabaso said the N1 highway towards the south is, however, opened and traffic is flowing normally.

“The north direction of the highway is partially opened because that is where the tanker lost control and caught fire. One lane is closed and that might cause traffic [delays]. However, other lanes have been opened.

“The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service crash scene investigators to investigate the cause of the accident.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.