Driver shot, passengers robbed during attack on Putco bus

One of the Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) bus drivers got shot, commuters’ cellphones were stolen, and bus tyre arms were discharged after an attack by robbers.

According to the state-subsidized bus company, a group of armed men targeted the buses from its Soshanguve depot in Pretoria on Monday.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said during the armed robberies on three buses, passengers lost their belongings including cellphones.

Despite the trauma of constant robberies, he said, Putco is relieved that there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

“Putco is relieved that there were no injuries or fatalities on passengers, however, one bus driver sustained a gunshot wound to the hand,” he said.

“The motive for the crimes is unknown at this stage.”

Xulu said all the three incidents have been reported to the police, saying the bus company is cooperating with officers who are investigating.

“We call on law-enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators of these robberies to book,” he said.

“Putco would also like to appeal to witnesses and anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the police.”

The company is increasingly becoming a target of crime.

On Wednesday last week, protestors in Eldorado Park set a Putco bus on fire

Even though the protest was about service delivery, the residents redirected their anger and frustration on passing vehicles, particularly one Putco bus.

The attack left a Putco bus driver injured.

