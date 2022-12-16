Driver’s licence syndicate in court for corruption, fraud

Eight people who were arrested in North West for allegedly being in possession and unlawful issuing of learner and driving licence cards are expected in court on Thursday.

The six men and two women were arrested during a sting operation on Wednesday at the Ganyesa municipal licensing and testing centre in Vryburg.

It is alleged that the group would ask for bribes from desperate people who wanted to acquire driver’s and learner’s licences.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The suspects are expected to appear at the Vryburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on various corruption and fraud-related charges.

“We can confirm that a takedown operation by the provincial organised crime unit, anti-corruption investigation unit, and Road Traffic Management Corporation officials resulted in the arrest of eight suspects on Wednesday, December 14.

“The suspects reportedly conducted several unlawful driver’s and learner’s licences transactions in exchange of money.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author